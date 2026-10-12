Make Navaratri fete a grand success, CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed State government officials and elected representatives to ensure the grand success of the ongoing Sharad Navaratri celebrations atop Indrakeeladri, emphasising that Dasara festivities must prioritise common devotees over VIP conveniences.

Reviewing festival preparedness during a high-level teleconference with ministers and senior officials, the Chief Minister instructed the Endowments Department, Tourism Department, and the NTR district administration to work in total coordination.

In light of the expected influx of lakhs of devotees, central ministers, and dignitaries from neighbouring states, Naidu emphasised that management of VIP movement should not cause hardships or delays for ordinary pilgrims. He instructed authorities to maintain transparent communication regarding darshan schedules and implement effective traffic management strategies to prevent public inconvenience.

Highlighting parallel State events, Chief Minister Naidu directed the Tourism Department to execute ‘Vijayawada Utsav 2.0’ with high enthusiasm, blending rich cultural tradition with vibrant public participation to spur local economic activity.

The review also covered high-profile arrangements for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu, who will offer prayers at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam and participate in the National SARAS Mela 2026.

Organised at Punnami Ghat from October 13 to 31, the national-level fair will feature 576 stalls, including 208 from Andhra Pradesh, showcasing handcrafted products by women ‘sSelf-Help Groups (SHGs) under the prestigious ‘Swayam AP’ brand.