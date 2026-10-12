Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu flays Jagan on procurement of farm produce

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Sunday hit back at YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over allegations of neglecting farmers, stating that the Centre had released Rs 1,944.43 crore for crop procurement from 1.5 lakh farmers during the 2024-25 kharif and 2025-26 rabi seasons.

He accused Jagan of suppressing official figures and misleading farmers over procurement and payments, and said the records showed the steps taken by the coalition government to support farmers.

Atchannaidu said the government had procured 2,84,045.60 metric tonnes of agricultural produce from 1,50,747 farmers during the two seasons.

The Centre released the funds through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) to AP Markfed for payments to farmers, he said.

Of the total amount, Rs 821.37 crore was released for procurement during 2024-25.