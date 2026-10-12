TDP hails ED’s plea to speed up trial against Jagan in Telangana High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Stepping up their political offensive against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday strongly condemned the Opposition’s ongoing attempts to politicise independent investigative processes and stall economic offence proceedings.

Addressing separate media conferences, the leaders asserted that distorting facts, playing political victimhood cards, and deflecting public attention from multi-crore corruption charges have become the core hallmarks of Jagan’s political strategy.

Highlighting the long-pending CBI cases registered in 2011 regarding alleged illegal assets amassed to the tune of over Rs 43,000 crore during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the leaders noted that the central allegations involve intricate money laundering networks, heavily inflated share valuations, and a web of shell companies designed specifically to route illicit funds.

They questioned whether the YSRCP chief considers himself above the law, the judiciary and the Constitution, heavily criticising him for filing thousands of discharge petitions and dodging court appearances for nearly 15 years while remaining comfortably confined to luxury residences.

Welcoming the ED’s recent petition before the Telangana High Court seeking expedited day-to-day hearings, the leaders demanded that judicial proceedings be conducted continuously from morning till evening, given the massive volume of hundreds of witnesses involved in the case.