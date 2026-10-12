Two held, gold worth Rs 8.98 crore seized in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam, seized 5.83 kg of foreign-origin gold worth `8.98 crore from a car at Visakhapatnam on the night of October 8-9 and arrested two persons who were travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials kept a close watch along the NH and intercepted the car after a long chase. During a search of the vehicle, officials found a specially made cavity beneath the front passenger seat after prolonged questioning and a thorough inspection. Three packets containing 5,832 g gold were recovered.

The gold was smuggled into India through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad, according to the DRI.