20 Andhra SRM University faculty in top 2 per cent scientists

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a major milestone in its global research trajectory, SRM University–AP, Amaravati has seen 20 faculty members recognised in the prestigious World’s Top 2% Scientists list.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar urged scholars to prioritise research quality and long-term societal impact over numerical metrics alone.

The 20 honourees represent six core academic domains: Earth & Environmental Sciences (Prof. Rangabhashiyam Selvasembian, Akash Balakrishnan, Deblina Dutta, Prof. Meththika Suharshini Vithanage); Information & Communication Technologies (Aditya Kumar Sahu, Randhir Kumar, Kshira Sagar Sahoo, Prabhujit Mohapatra, Prof. Saraju Mohanty); Strategic Technologies (Prof. Karthik Rajendran, Vinodkumar Etacheri, Gunda Mohanakrishna, Prof. Lakshminarayana Polavarapu, Prof. Upadrasta Ramamurty); Physics & Astronomy (SK Mehta, Basabendu Barman, Yoshiyuki Kawazoe); Chemistry (Corrado Di Natale, Sudip Pan); and Mathematics & Statistics (Pintu Bhunia).