5,000 new temples in all 175 AP constituencies: Minister Anam Reddy

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said on Monday that the State government had decided to identify Assembly constituencies without temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and construct one temple in each of the 175 constituencies.
The government would allocate Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for each temple, depending on land availability and local requirements. It also aims to construct 5,000 new temples across the State by 2028, Anam said.
He laid the foundation stone for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Mahammadapuram village in Podalakuru mandal on Monday. Donor Poondla Venku Reddy is supporting the construction. The minister performed special pujas in the presence of Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, public representatives and villagers.
Anam said the government was prioritising temple development and better facilities for devotees. At the request of Somireddy, the Endowments Department had sanctioned `14.50 crore for temple development in the Sarvepalli constituency, he said.
The government was extending financial assistance to temples through the Common Good Fund, the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme and the Srivani Trust, he added. The minister also said officials had prepared plans, with assistance from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials, to reconstruct two ancient temples in the Krishna Patnam Port area of Muthukur mandal.
The government would review the proposals in consultation with the local MLA and take steps to release funds and begin work after approval, he said.Anam said the government was encouraging temples with sufficient financial resources to offer annaprasadam. The facility had been introduced at 151 temples across the State, while 51 temples were providing free meals daily.
Around three crore devotees received annaprasadam at temples for past one-and-a-half years, he said. The government was also working to address issues concerning priests’ salaries and the concerns of Vedic scholars. Those who complete Vedic education and obtain certification receive an honorarium of Rs 3,000 per month for three years.