5,000 new temples in all 175 AP constituencies: Minister Anam Reddy

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said on Monday that the State government had decided to identify Assembly constituencies without temples dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and construct one temple in each of the 175 constituencies.

The government would allocate Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore for each temple, depending on land availability and local requirements. It also aims to construct 5,000 new temples across the State by 2028, Anam said.

He laid the foundation stone for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Mahammadapuram village in Podalakuru mandal on Monday. Donor Poondla Venku Reddy is supporting the construction. The minister performed special pujas in the presence of Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, public representatives and villagers.

Anam said the government was prioritising temple development and better facilities for devotees. At the request of Somireddy, the Endowments Department had sanctioned `14.50 crore for temple development in the Sarvepalli constituency, he said.