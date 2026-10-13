Andhra: APSRTC to run 5,261 special buses for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 5,261 special buses across the State to meet the passenger rush during the Dasara festival and facilitate return journeys after the holidays, APSRTC Joint Managing Director (MD) M Siva Prasad said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at RTC House in Vijayawada, he said the special services would connect major destinations, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Tirupati and Chennai.

Special arrangements have been made for Tirumala Navaratri Brahmotsavams, which coincide with Dasara holidays. Ghat-fit buses, including 100 electric buses mobilised from different districts, would operate between Tirupati and Tirumala.

Additional drivers and trained personnel would also be deployed for safety.

Siva Prasad said APSRTC aimed to introduce 750 electric buses by December 31, with electrical infrastructure works progressing at identified depots. Another 300 electric buses were being taken up under the Centre’s PM-eBus programme.

“The rising passenger demand, particularly following the implementation of the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme, has increased pressure on the existing fleet. The corporation is working towards inducting around 3,000 buses through various programmes,” he said.