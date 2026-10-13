Andhra: Ensure foolproof arrangements for President’s visit, CS tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing state preparedness for the upcoming high-profile VVIP visit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad on Monday instructed heads of key government departments to enforce stringent security and administrative protocols for the two-day visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to Vijayawada on October 14 and 15.

Chairing a high-level virtual coordination meeting from Amaravati with officers, Sai Prasad directed officials to maintain compliance with protocol norms issued by the President’s Secretariat, emphasising that there should be zero tolerance for administrative oversights or delays. He instructed all departments to execute the President’s minute-to-minute itinerary with absolute punctuality and precision.

Outlining the draft itinerary, Principal Secretary (General Administration) J Shyamala Rao briefed the meeting that President Murmu will depart from New Delhi on October 14 at 3.55 pm, landing at Gannavaram Airport at 6.25 pm.

Proceeding directly by road, the President will arrive at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga between 7.20 pm and 7.40 pm amid the ongoing Sharad Navaratri Utsavams, before halting overnight in Vijayawada.