Andhra: Ensure foolproof arrangements for President’s visit, CS tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing state preparedness for the upcoming high-profile VVIP visit, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad on Monday instructed heads of key government departments to enforce stringent security and administrative protocols for the two-day visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to Vijayawada on October 14 and 15.
Chairing a high-level virtual coordination meeting from Amaravati with officers, Sai Prasad directed officials to maintain compliance with protocol norms issued by the President’s Secretariat, emphasising that there should be zero tolerance for administrative oversights or delays. He instructed all departments to execute the President’s minute-to-minute itinerary with absolute punctuality and precision.
Outlining the draft itinerary, Principal Secretary (General Administration) J Shyamala Rao briefed the meeting that President Murmu will depart from New Delhi on October 14 at 3.55 pm, landing at Gannavaram Airport at 6.25 pm.
Proceeding directly by road, the President will arrive at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga between 7.20 pm and 7.40 pm amid the ongoing Sharad Navaratri Utsavams, before halting overnight in Vijayawada.
On October 15, the President will arrive at Punnami Ghat at 11.30 am as the chief guest for the national ‘SARAS Mela’ (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society)—jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Government of AP.
Following the event from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm, she will participate in an interactive luncheon with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and ‘Lakhpati Didis’ between 1.10 pm and 2.10 pm. Concluding her official engagements, President Murmu will reach Gannavaram Airport at 2:45 PM for her return flight to Delhi.
Additional DGP Madhusudan Reddy, Principal Secretary (PR & RD) Kanthilal Dande, SERP CEO Karuna, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, I&PR Director KS Viswanadhan, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam EO VK Seena Naik, and others were present.