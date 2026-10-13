Andhra Pradesh: Fine rice varieties at low prices in Rythu Bazaars

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced fine rice varieties at subsidised prices through Rythu Bazaars to provide relief to consumers during the festive season and control the rising cost of essential commodities, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said on Monday.

The minister inaugurated sales counters for BPT and KNM/RNR fine rice at the Bhavanipuram Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada.

Speaking to the media, he said BPT rice was being sold at Rs 49 per kg, while KNM/RNR varieties were available at Rs 50 per kg in 26-kg bags.

He said the government was monitoring market prices and taking measures to reduce the financial burden on ordinary and middle-class families amid inflation and international economic uncertainties.