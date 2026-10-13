Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool Mayor post reserved for SC woman

KURNOOL: Political activity has intensified in Kurnool following the reservation of the Mayor’s post for Scheduled Caste (SC) woman, with the ruling TDP-led alliance and Opposition YSRCP continuing their search for suitable candidates for the municipal elections.

Bolledula Pratyusha has emerged as a frontrunner for the TDP, with her candidature reportedly nearing finalisation. However, another woman from Jolapuram is also aspiring for the party ticket.

YSRCP is exploring its options and the aspirants being U Suseela, wife of former Kodumur MLA Mani Gandhi, Stella Saleena, wife of YSRC party’s Kodumur constituency in-charge Adimulapu Satish and Dr CH Rani, daughter of YSRCP senior leader CH Maddaiah. Party leadership is expected to assess their eligibility, local support and political acceptability before finalising its candidate.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation has 68 wards from the earlier 52 wards with 4,79,861 voters. Of the 68 wards, 42 fall under the Kurnool Assembly constituency, 22 under Panyam and four under Kodumur.

Industries Minister TG Bharath, representing the ruling alliance, and YSRCP Kurnool in-charge and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy have expressed confidence that their respective parties will secure the Mayor’s post.

Both have asserted their political claims over Kurnool, making the contest a prestige issue. Although the municipal election schedule is yet to be announced, candidate selection has become a priority for both camps.