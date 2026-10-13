Andhra Pradesh: Notification released for quota in municipal polls

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the stage for forthcoming local body elections, the State government on Monday issued official notifications finalising mayoral office reservations and detailed ward-wise seat categories across municipal corporations in the state.
According to the Government Order issued, the quotas for the 17 mayoral seats statewide have been earmarked to ensure social representation, designating 1 seat for Scheduled Tribes (Mangalagiri
Tadepalli), 2 seats for Scheduled Castes (Kurnool Women and Rajamahendravaram General). Five seats for Backward Classes (Kakinada Women, Machilipatnam Women, Eluru General, Anantapuram General, and Chittoor General).
Additionally, 5 mayoral seats have been reserved under Women (General) for Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Kadapa, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), while 4 seats remain unreserved for Tirupati, Vijayawada, Ongole, and Nellore.
Simultaneously, in a crucial administrative step, Election Authority and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration P. Sampath Kumar issued an official notification determining and finalising the ward-wise reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), and Women categories across 13 major Municipal Corporations in the state.
Issued under the provisions of the A.P. Municipal Corporations Act, 1994 and relevant government orders, the schedule lays down exact structural distributions across urban local bodies.
For the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), out of 120 total wards, reservations include 1 ST General seat, 0 ST Women seats (1 total ST); 5 SC General and 5 SC Women seats (10 total SC); 25 BC General and 24 BC Women seats (49 total BC); alongside 31 General Women and 29 Unreserved seats.
Vijayawada, with 86 total wards, accounts for 1 ST General and 1 ST Women seat (2 total ST); 5 SC General.
Resevations for GVMC polls
Out of 120 total wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation the reservations include 1 ST general seat, 0 ST women seats, 5 SC general and 5 SC women seats; 25 BC General and 24 BC women seats along side 31 General Women and 29 Un reserved seats