Andhra Pradesh: Notification released for quota in municipal polls

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the stage for forthcoming local body elections, the State government on Monday issued official notifications finalising mayoral office reservations and detailed ward-wise seat categories across municipal corporations in the state.

According to the Government Order issued, the quotas for the 17 mayoral seats statewide have been earmarked to ensure social representation, designating 1 seat for Scheduled Tribes (Mangalagiri

Tadepalli), 2 seats for Scheduled Castes (Kurnool Women and Rajamahendravaram General). Five seats for Backward Classes (Kakinada Women, Machilipatnam Women, Eluru General, Anantapuram General, and Chittoor General).

Additionally, 5 mayoral seats have been reserved under Women (General) for Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Kadapa, and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), while 4 seats remain unreserved for Tirupati, Vijayawada, Ongole, and Nellore.