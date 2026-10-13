Andhra Pradesh revenue dept resolves 244 major land disputes

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a historic departure from years of administrative stagnation and land record disputes, the Andhra Pradesh revenue department under the NDA coalition government has executed a series of sweeping structural reforms.

Centred around the “Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku” campaign, the state administration has successfully resolved 244 major legacy land disputes spanning over 41,000 acres, delivering tangible legal relief and property security to more than 1.25 lakh families, small farmers, and industrial projects worth an estimated Rs 5,000 crore.

A central pillar of the reform is the sanitisation of the Section 22-A prohibited land register. Across 8,177 resurveyed villages, over 16.48 lakh acres of private property wrongfully locked in restricted categories have been systematically cleared in the State.