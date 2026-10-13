AP SIC resolves record 7,034 cases in nine months

VIJAYAWADA: Earning national recognition for its swift case disposal and digital innovations, the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission (AP SIC) celebrated RTI Foundation Day at its office in Mangalagiri on Monday, announcing record-breaking operational benchmarks.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Information Commissioner Vajjha Srinivasa Rao highlighted the commission’s transformative performance, revealing that 7,034 cases were resolved between January and September 2026 alone—setting a historic benchmark for the state commission.

In total, the panel of commissioners has disposed of over 10,000 cases, reflecting a dramatic surge compared to previous years when 3,252 cases were resolved in 2024 and 3,326 in 2025. Total case registrations stood at 6,635 in 2024 and 6,423 in 2025, with 4,894 cases logged by September 2026, projected to cross 8,000 by year-end.

To eliminate long-standing pendency, Chief Commissioner Srinivasa Rao stated that the commission is executing a targeted drive to clear all backlog cases dating from 2013 to 2023 by next month before transitioning entirely to current petitions.

Depending on complexity, cases are being adjudicated through two-member benches and full three-member benches under a “first-come, first-served” framework, while prioritizing urgent applications.

Andhra Pradesh Information Commission Chief Commissioner Srinivasa Rao said 95% of hearings are now conducted online, saving rural citizens time and travel costs. The Supreme Court commended the model, which a Tamil Nadu RTI Commission delegation studied on September 27.

The commission inspected 263 government offices, found lapses in 162 and issued notices to Public Information Officers (PIOs). Srinivasa Rao said nine people had been blacklisted for allegedly misusing RTI Act and stressed proactive disclosures under Section 4(1)(b).