CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for Rs 3,222-cr Tirumala-Tirupati makeover

TIRUMALA/TIRUPATI: In a massive developmental push aimed at transforming the Tirumala-Tirupati region into a world-class spiritual and model city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 3,222 crore within the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and TTD limits from the Secretariat in Amaravati.

The virtual ceremony was attended by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravichandra, TTD Board members, local legislators, the Tirupati District Collector, and TUDA officials.

Addressing the gathering, CM Naidu emphasised that the grand scale of infrastructure must mirror the sacredness of the region, stating that visitors to Tirumala should experience an atmosphere akin to a replica of heaven.

Setting a strict two-year completion deadline for the mega-projects, the CM cautioned executing authorities to assign contracts exclusively to organisations motivated by service and devotion rather than commercial profit.

To ease pilgrim congestion on Tirumala and expand world-class facilities in lower Tirupati, the government has initiated a comprehensive Integrated Pilgrim Township near the Alipiri SV Zoo Park road with an outlay of `2,750 crore.

Designed to provide a seamless spiritual and modern experience, the multi-faceted project integrates accommodation, dining, parking, transport, digital navigation, and emergency medical care into a single centralised hub.

The core infrastructure and welfare components launched under the mega developmental package include the construction of 2,700 rooms across four 10-storey blocks at Alipiri with an outlay of Rs 1,332 crore, providing daily lodging for up to 15,000 pilgrims, alongside a dedicated Annaprasada centre worth Rs 160 crore engineered to serve meals to 6,000 devotees simultaneously.