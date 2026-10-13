CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for Rs 3,222-cr Tirumala-Tirupati makeover

TIRUMALA/TIRUPATI: In a massive developmental push aimed at transforming the Tirumala-Tirupati region into a world-class spiritual and model city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 3,222 crore within the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and TTD limits from the Secretariat in Amaravati.
The virtual ceremony was attended by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravichandra, TTD Board members, local legislators, the Tirupati District Collector, and TUDA officials.
Addressing the gathering, CM Naidu emphasised that the grand scale of infrastructure must mirror the sacredness of the region, stating that visitors to Tirumala should experience an atmosphere akin to a replica of heaven.
Setting a strict two-year completion deadline for the mega-projects, the CM cautioned executing authorities to assign contracts exclusively to organisations motivated by service and devotion rather than commercial profit.
To ease pilgrim congestion on Tirumala and expand world-class facilities in lower Tirupati, the government has initiated a comprehensive Integrated Pilgrim Township near the Alipiri SV Zoo Park road with an outlay of `2,750 crore.
Designed to provide a seamless spiritual and modern experience, the multi-faceted project integrates accommodation, dining, parking, transport, digital navigation, and emergency medical care into a single centralised hub.
The core infrastructure and welfare components launched under the mega developmental package include the construction of 2,700 rooms across four 10-storey blocks at Alipiri with an outlay of Rs 1,332 crore, providing daily lodging for up to 15,000 pilgrims, alongside a dedicated Annaprasada centre worth Rs 160 crore engineered to serve meals to 6,000 devotees simultaneously.
Multi-level parking worth Rs 311 crore to come up in Tirupati
Additionally, the projects feature a multi-level parking complex worth Rs 311 crore capable of accommodating 4,500 vehicles, an integrated transport terminal with 30 bus bays costing Rs 90 crore.
The works include nine master plan roads spanning 20 km across Tirupati city at a cost of Rs 242 crore — with TUDA executing 16.50 km for Rs 127 crore and TTD executing 3.60 km for Rs 115 crore — including three dedicated access roads to the Tiruchanur Padmavati Ammavari Temple to strengthen connectivity between National Highways 140 and 71.
Furthermore, the government is fulfilling the long-standing housing aspirations of TTD personnel by developing an eco-friendly, net-zero residential layout across 418 acres at Padiredu Aranyam for 5,192 employees.
A total of Rs 230 crore allocated (comprising Rs 150 crore from TTD and Rs 80 crore from employees) for internal BT roads, drainage, water supply overhead tanks, sewage treatment plants, and electrical infrastructure.
Coinciding with the project launches, the Chief Minister officially unveiled ‘Venkatadri,’ a state-of-the-art digital navigation and pilgrim-assistance mobile application developed by TTD.
Demonstrated by Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and US-based NRI philanthropist JP, the app features an AI-powered voice assistant providing 24/7 guidance in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and English.
Engineered with offline navigation capabilities for areas with weak connectivity, the app maps over 350 locations across 25 facility categories — including drinking-water points, medical centres, public toilets, canteens, room-allotment counters and others.
Emphasizing that Tirupati must be developed not merely as a transit destination but as a harmonious hub of spirituality, Chief Minister directed officials to establish a Pilgrim Experience Centre showcasing temple history, digital information kiosks, and emergency medical units.
He highlighted the potential for developing convention facilities, sports infrastructure, and an ACA cricket stadium, alongside eco-tourism initiatives around Kalyani Dam, linking local ponds, and converting medicinal plant zones into nature interpretation centres.
The CM stressed that maintaining absolute sanctity, enhancing cleanliness, and generating local youth employment through coordinated efforts across municipal, tourism, and endowment departments will ensure Tirupati stands globally as an exemplary model of divine administration.