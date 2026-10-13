Four burnt alive as electric car catches fire in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons were burnt alive and another suffered critical injuries after an electric car crashed into a roadside railing and caught fire on the Vijayawada West Bypass near Nunna in NTR district on Monday.

The vehicle was completely gutted in the accident, leaving four occupants dead at the scene. The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition was stated to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Kommareddy Ramdev (39) and his mother, Kommareddy Aruna, both residents of Nunna near Vijayawada; Tiguru Vijaya of Namburu in Guntur district; and a child. The identity of the injured person is yet to be ascertained.

According to Kothapet police, the victims were returning after attending a function at Namburu when the accident occurred. The electric car reportedly rammed into the roadside railing, following which flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

Locals alerted the police and fire services, whose personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The charred bodies were recovered from the vehicle. Relatives who reached the accident site broke down on seeing the tragedy.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.