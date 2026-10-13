HLL to set up low-cost pharmacies at 25 hospitals across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has approved a proposal to establish pharmacy outlets operated by central public sector undertaking HLL Lifecare Limited at government hospitals across Andhra Pradesh.

Under the Union Health Ministry’s Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme, launched in 2015, HLL supplies essential medicines and surgical implants at discounts of up to 50% on the maximum retail price. Its outlets nationwide have generated estimated savings of Rs 9,000 crore for patients.

The initial rollout will cover 17 teaching hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and eight hospitals managed by AP District Health Society.

The State provides 712 medicines and 377 surgical items for free, with annual budgets of Rs 600 crore for medicines and Rs 200 crore for surgical supplies. However, decentralised procurement falls short of 150 medicines.

Officials said HLL’s centralised retail network would bridge supply gaps and ensure affordable medicines. HLL will bear all establishment costs, imposing no fiscal burden on government.