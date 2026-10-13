IAS reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh: Amrapali posted as Tourism Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: In an administrative reshuffle, the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday issued posting orders for several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who were waiting for postings, while also making Full Additional Charge (FAC) arrangements across key government departments and public sector undertakings. All postings and additional charge arrangements come into force with immediate effect.
According to G.O. Rt. No. 1985 issued by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad in the name of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, senior bureaucrat Saurabh Gaur (2002) has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi. D Muralidhar Reddy (2006) has been appointed as Secretary to Government, Tribal Welfare Department, relieving M.M. Nayak (2005) from FAC of the post.
In key secretariat appointments, Amrapali Kata (2010) has been posted as Secretary to Government (Tourism & Culture), YAT&C Department, reporting to Special Chief Secretary Shamsher Singh Rawat (1992).
Manjule Balaji Digamber (2009) took over as Additional Secretary to Government, Department of Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, while B Anil Kumar Reddy (2017) has been appointed as Joint Secretary to Government (Industries & MSME) in the Industries & Commerce Department.
Gedela Srinu Kumar has been posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Department of Swarna Gramam & Swarna Ward.
The state government also posted officers to crucial executive positions and state societies. The services of M Vara Prasad have been placed at the disposal of the Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department to be posted as Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, relieving K. Kanna Babu (2006) from FAC.
N Tej Bharath (2018) has been deployed to the Social Welfare Department to serve as Secretary of the AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS). K. Neelakanta Reddy (2017) steps in as Director, Youth Services, relieving S Bharani, IFS (2020), from FAC.
Concurrently, FAC arrangements were finalised for two key directorates and corporations. K Srinivasulu (2014), Director of Horticulture & Sericulture, has been placed in Full Additional Charge as Director of Agricultural Marketing.