Invest in rural & tribal areas, DCM Pawan Kalyan urges industrialists

KAKINADA: Positioning Andhra Pradesh as an emerging paradise for global investors under the NDA coalition government, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday said the state’s industrial policy is anchored in mutual accountability, prioritising what investors contribute to public welfare and community development.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) regional summit at JNTU Kakinada as the chief guest, Pawan Kalyan has encouraged industrialists to extend investments beyond urban centres into rural and tribal regions, supported by massive infrastructure drives such as Palle Panduga and Adavitalli Bata, which are upgrading rural connectivity with an outlay of Rs 1.70 lakh crore.

Reassuring investors of fast-tracked, transparent approvals, law and order maintenance, and effective governance, Kalyan invited industrialists to partner in rebuilding Andhra Pradesh and creating sustainable opportunities for its workforce.

Kalyan contrasted the current business-friendly environment with the previous regime, alleging that past policies were marred by intimidation and extortion. “Previously, investors were met with the alarming question of what they could offer individuals in power. Today, the coalition government welcomes capital with transparent, healthy traditions, asking how investments can serve and uplift our people,” he stated.

He urged industrialists to look beyond pure profit margins and adopt the nation-building ethos of industrial pioneers like Jamshetji Tata, integrating robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) into their core operations from day one.

He revealed that since June 2024, AP has attracted 714 industrial projects worth Rs 22.6 lakh crore.