Kharif sowing holds promise in Andhra, but costs double for farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Defying El Niño impact, water shortages and adverse weather conditions, Andhra Pradesh has wrapped up the Kharif sowing season on a promising note, with farmers covering 28.68 lakh hectares. Paddy sowing reached 14.54 lakh hectares, while pulses surpassed their season-normal acreage by a wide margin.

However, behind the encouraging sowing figures lies a growing financial burden, with many farmers reporting that cultivation costs have doubled after repeated sowing, scarce irrigation water and rising expenditure on fertilisers and motor pumps.

Sofar, the total cropped area stood at 28.68 lakh hectares against the full-season normal of 30.84 lakh hectares, achieving around 93% of the target. The performance comes despite a challenging monsoon, with rainfall remaining substantially below normal across most districts.

Paddy, the principal crop, covered 14.54 lakh hectares against the seasonal normal of 15.14 lakh hectares, reaching around 96% of the target. The acreage remained close to the full-season normal, helping sustain foodgrain cultivation despite uneven rainfall and concerns over irrigation supplies.

The State received 392.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 637.6 mm so far, a deficit of 38.4%. Of the 28 districts, only three Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam were in the normal rainfall category. As many as 24 districts recorded deficient rainfall, while Prakasam was the only district classified under large deficit.