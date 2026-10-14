22 new dialysis centres to come up soon in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major welfare push to expand healthcare access for chronic kidney disease patients, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Tuesday that the State government is establishing 22 new dialysis centres under the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

He stated that the new units are being set up in response to local public requirements and representations from public representatives.

Once operational, these facilities will bring the total number of PMNDP-backed centres in the State to 83, complementing 170 functional units operating under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust.

The Minister revealed that the government allocated `197.88 crore for dialysis services during the 2025–26 fiscal year, with expenditure for the financial year reaching `90.09 crore.

Each of the new dialysis centres will be equipped with five advanced dialysis machines at an estimated cost of about `85 lakh, enabling approximately 15 sessions per day and incurring an annual operational expenditure of nearly `11 crore across all the new 22 units.

The 22 upcoming dialysis facilities will be spread across hubs, in Bhimavaram, Pileru, Jammalamadugu, Gudivada, Sattenapalli, Dhone, and Madakasira, as well as community health centres in Mydukur, Gannavaram, Venkatagiri, Udayagiri, Addanki, Repalle, Railway Kodur, Satyavedu, Kondapi, Kovvuru, Nandigama, Vinukonda, Bobbili, Sunnipenta, and Penukonda.

The strategic distribution of the facilities across West Godavari, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Krishna, SPSR Nellore, Bapatla, Tirupati, Prakasam, East Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, and Sri Sathya Sai districts will significantly reduce travel fatigue and out-of-pocket transportation costs for rural patients requiring frequent renal support.