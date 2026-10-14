ACB secures 317 convictions out of 1.6K cases

VIJAYAWADA: The functioning of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has come under scrutiny, with convictions recorded in only a small percentage of the total cases registered over 12 years.

The ACB has registered 1,608 cases between June 1, 2014 and August 31, 2026, but secured convictions in only 317 cases (19.7%), raising questions about the effectiveness of anti-corruption enforcement.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, as many as 314 cases ended in acquittals, while another 154 were disposed of for various reasons, including action dropped, death of the accused officers, and discharge from the cases.

The figures offer a snapshot of challenges faced by agency tasked with preventing graft and bringing public servants accused of graft to justice.

The real test lies in securing convictions in corruption cases through investigation, gathering credible evidence, and effective prosecution, while ensuring that public money and assets acquired through corrupt practices are recovered wherever legally justified.

ACB data show a 19.7% conviction rate among 1,608 cases registered over 12 years. While 314 cases ended in acquittals and 154 were disposed of, 823 cases, accounting for 51.2% of the total, remain pending investigation, or trials.