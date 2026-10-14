Andhra HC tells SIT to follow due process in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor transportation case to issue notices to accused persons strictly in accordance with the procedure prescribed by law, rather than through WhatsApp or email.

Justice Gandham Sunitha issued the orders on Tuesday, clarifying that the SIT was justified in summoning accused persons for questioning. However, as the earlier notice had expired, fresh notices must follow the prescribed legal procedure.

The court also directed Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy to cooperate with the investigation. Rajasekhar Reddy had approached the High Court challenging a notice sent through WhatsApp on September 28, directing him to appear before the SIT in connection with the case.

During the hearing, his senior counsel, Nikhil Goyal, sought directions to ensure that investigators followed Supreme Court guidelines during questioning. After hearing the arguments, the judge directed the SIT to comply with the legal procedure while issuing fresh notices.

HC seeks SEC report on YSRCP’s concerns

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit complete details on the concerns raised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regarding security arrangements for the upcoming local body elections. The court issued notices to the State government, the SEC and the Director General of Police (DGP) and adjourned the hearing to Friday.

The petition was filed by YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, seeking adequate security for candidates throughout the election process, from filing nominations to declaration of results.