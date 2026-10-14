Andhra Pradesh government committed to rural infrastructure, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

NELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a 2.2-km four-lane road connecting National Highway-67 with the Atmakur bypass in Nellore district, developed at a cost of `8.91 crore, from his Mangalagiri camp office.

The road has been named Vayuputra Marg in recognition of the 50-foot-tall Lord Hanuman statue at a temple located near the road.

He said the alliance government was committed to strengthening rural infrastructure and improving transportation facilities. The development of the road fulfilled a long-standing demand of Atmakur residents and would help ease traffic congestion while facilitating the region’s growth, he added.

The road-widening project was taken up following a special request from Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. Of the total project cost, `6.31 crore was spent through the Panchayat Raj department on widening the 2.2-km stretch into a four-lane road.

The remaining `2.60 crore would be utilised for a central divider, streetlights, beautification and other amenities through funds from the Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the Nellore Urban Development Authority.

Pawan Kalyan said residents of Atmakur had depended on this road to reach NH-67, but the narrow stretch and potholes had caused considerable inconvenience to commuters, students and farmers.

Recognising the difficulties faced by the public, the government prioritised the project and developed the road with an emphasis on quality, aiming to provide a smoother and safer commuting experience.