Andhra Pradesh IAS officer, three friends booked at Bengaluru pub

BENGALURU/TIRUPATI: An Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer and his three friends, who were said to be drunk, allegedly created a ruckus and verbally abused police personnel at an upscale pub on Residency Road between 1 and 1.30 am on Saturday. The IAS officer, Vikas Marmat, is the Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA).
The incident occurred on October 9 when police personnel across the city were inspecting pubs and bars following instructions from Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh.
Officers from the Cubbon Park police station and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) visited Cavore pub on Residency Road to check the identity cards of customers.
When the AP IAS officer and his friends were approached, they got into an argument with the police officers, and Vikas also allegedly abused the personnel.
A video that has gone viral shows a police inspector questioning Vikas, even as the latter’s friend manhandles the officer and threatens him.
Vikas also challenges the police officers to take whatever action they could.
FIR filed for obstructing police official on duty
Soon after the incident, Inspector Arun Salunke, attached to the Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch, filed a complaint against Vikas and his three friends -- Abhay Uday Singh, Nitesh and Roshan.
“An FIR was registered against the IAS officer and three others on Saturday. The case is being investigated under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (West),” Seemanth Kumar Singh said. A case of assault or criminal force used to deter public servants from discharging their duty along with other sections of BNS has been registered against the accused.
YSRCP alleges Naidu’s backing emboldened officials to indulge in corrupt practices
Vijayawada: Sharpening its attack against the State administration, the YSRCP on Tuesday alleged that political backing from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emboldened senior bureaucrats and ruling party cadres to engage in corruption and lawlessness, extending their misconduct beyond State borders.
YSRCP State spokesperson and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy cited a recent high-profile altercation involving KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat. Reddy alleged that the officer created a ruckus at a bar and restaurant in Bengaluru, assaulting patrons and responding officers while hurling obscene abuse.
He charged that administrative personnel who ought to uphold public propriety are behaving with total impunity under the belief that the Chief Minister will shield them, alleging that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) actively pressured Bengaluru police to suppress the matter.
Karunakar Reddy claimed that development contracts are selectively awarded to TDP leaders against arbitrary commissions shared between local administrators and higher-ups in power