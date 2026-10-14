Andhra Pradesh issues DSC-2026 teacher recruitment notification

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development for teaching job aspirants across Andhra Pradesh, the School Education Department issued a brief notification on Tuesday, greenlighting the recruitment of 2,721 teacher posts through the APTRT–2026 (DSC-2026) competitive examination.

The notification, issued by the Director of School Education following official sanction from the School Education (Services-I) Department, has been published on the official recruitment portal (https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in).

Out of the total 2,721 tentative vacancies, 2,111 posts belong to general government and local body schools, 350 posts are allotted to special education, and 260 posts are reserved for residential educational welfare societies and management bodies.

Across the 26 districts, Kurnool accounts for the highest share of vacancies in general and special education with 404 posts, followed by Prakasam with 291, Kadapa with 227, Nellore with 184, ASR and Nandyal with 171 each, Chittoor with 144, and Annamayya with 119.

Conversely, Manyam registered lowest with 15 posts, followed by Vizianagaram with 18 and West Godavari with 20.