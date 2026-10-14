Andhra Pradesh: One lakh devotees visit Kanaka Durga temple on Dasara day 3

VIJAYAWADA: Indrakeeladri reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Kanaka Durga, Jai Bhavani’ as around one lakh devotees visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Tuesday to have darshan of the presiding deity, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga, on the third day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities.

The Goddess appeared in the Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram, symbolising food, nourishment and compassion towards all living beings.

Devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States began arriving at the hill shrine early in the morning, resulting in a heavy rush throughout the day. Long queues were seen as pilgrims waited for their turn to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Temple officials and police personnel monitored the arrangements to regulate the crowds and ensure a smooth darshan for devotees.

The Sri Annapurna Devi alankaram highlights the spiritual significance of food and the importance of feeding the hungry.

According to Hindu tradition, Annapurna Devi is worshipped as the goddess of food and nourishment who sustains all living beings. The alankaram conveys the message that providing food to the hungry is one of the noblest forms of service. It also reminds people to help the needy and avoid wasting food.