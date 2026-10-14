Andhra Pradesh: Sarada Foundation awards 18 scholarships to Machilipatnam girl students

VIJAYAWADA: The Sarada Gopala Ratnam Foundation has awarded 18 scholarships to meritorious girl students of Lady Ampthill Junior Girls College in Machilipatnam under its Lakshmi Sarada Scholarship Programme for Girls, aimed at supporting their education and encouraging them to continue their academic pursuits.

For the second consecutive year, the foundation has presented 18 scholarships, with two awards each for the top-performing and second-placed students in nine disciplines. The programme, launched in 2015 with just two scholarships, has gradually expanded its reach to support more students.

The scholarships have been awarded to students pursuing Accountancy and Taxation (A&T), Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC), Commerce, Economics and Civics (CEC), Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), History, Economics and Civics (HEC), Medical Lab Technician (MLT), Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC), Multipurpose Health Worker (MPHW), and Office Assistantship (OAS).

As part of its efforts to strengthen educational facilities at the college, the foundation also donated six computer monitors in response to a request from the college authorities. The equipment is expected to help students access computer classes and improve their learning opportunities.

Iswara Dutt Kunduri, managing trustee of the foundation, said the initiative reflected its commitment to supporting girl students and helping them pursue their education.