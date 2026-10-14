Andhra Pradesh SEC Anil Chandra Punetha outlines poll plan, guidelines for parties

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, convened a consultation meeting with state-level representatives of recognised national and state political parties at the AP State Election Commission headquarters in Vijayawada.

The high-level interactive session was organised to deliberate upon preparatory arrangements, electoral laws and the Model Code of Conduct pertaining to the upcoming second ordinary elections to urban and rural local bodies across the State.

Out of 20 invited political organisations — comprising five national parties, three state parties of Andhra Pradesh, and 12 state parties from other regions — representatives from 19 political parties actively participated in the proceedings.

During the meeting, Punetha delivered a PowerPoint presentation outlining the logistical roadmap, statutory provisions and regulatory guidelines established for the smooth conduct of the grassroots elections.

Participating political delegates placed several critical requests and suggestions before the Commission, emphasising the need for the expeditious issuance of pending caste certificates and no-due certificates to intending candidates.

Parties called for enhanced transparency through CCTV and webcasting coverage of sensitive electoral operations, strict regulatory checks on the illegal transportation and distribution of liquor, adequate security cover for vulnerable contesting candidates based on threat assessments, and streamlined arrangements for filing nominations.