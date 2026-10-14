BCs get largest share of reserved wards in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Guntur corporations

VIJAYAWADA: Ending the long wait, the State government has announced reservations for mayoral and chairperson posts and ward seats for corporators and councillors in urban local bodies in NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts as part of the State-wide exercise ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Backward Classes (BCs) have been allotted the highest number of wards among the reserved categories in the municipal corporations of Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Guntur.

Of the 60 wards in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation, 24 have been reserved for BCs, accounting for 40% of total. In Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, BCs have been allotted 31 of 86 wards, or 36.05%. Guntur Municipal Corporation has 27 of 76 wards for BCs, accounting for 35.53%. Together, the three corporations have 222 wards, of which 82 have been allotted to BCs, accounting for 36.94%.

86 wards in VMC

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in NTR district has 86 wards, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 10 for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 31 for BCs. The BC quota comprises 16 general wards and 15 reserved for BC women. Of the 10 SC wards, five are general and five are reserved for women. The two ST wards comprise one general ward and one reserved for a woman. The corporation has 22 wards reserved for women under general category and 21 unreserved wards.