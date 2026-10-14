BJP sets up war room for local polls in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has launched a war room to prepare for the upcoming local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, with party State general secretary and local body polls in-charge Nagothu Ramesh Naidu expressing confidence that the NDA alliance would repeat its Assembly election success.

The war room was inaugurated by BJP state president PVN Madhav and Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav to monitor election strategies, ground-level developments and coordination among workers.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Naidu said the party was mobilising its cadre at the grassroots level in the wake of the launch of Palle Panduga.

He said coordination among the Centre, State and alliance partners was creating opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s development through Polavaram, Amaravati, the railway zone, irrigation projects and industrial investments.

Committees had been formed from the State to Assembly constituency levels to strengthen coordination among the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena and resolve differences, he said.

Ramesh Naidu alleged that the previous government had obstructed opposition candidates during local elections.