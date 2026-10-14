Choose strong candidates, Jagan tells YSRCP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held detailed discussions with senior party leaders on preparing for the local body elections.

Jagan met district teams, including the regional coordinators, district presidents and parliamentary observers. They discussed candidate selection and preparations to face the elections effectively. With reservations finalised for various corporations and municipalities, the leaders also reviewed their implications for selecting candidates.

The YSRCP chief asked the leaders to assess the situation in each area and select strong candidates, keeping in view the State’s ‘Red Book rule’ and the alleged lawlessness under the coalition government. He said officials were being used to create difficulties for proposed candidates in obtaining caste and No-Dues certificates.

Citing the case of Shashikala, a former corporator from Visakhapatnam, Jagan said that although she belongs to a Scheduled Caste, she had been issued a certificate identifying her as an OC Kapu. He said such practices could delay candidates’ efforts to secure justice until the election period was over. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of encouraging these unfair methods and asked party leaders to remain alert, including in agency areas.