NDA firm on 40% share for BCs in local body polls: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRCP administration of undermining the political rights of Backward Classes (BCs), Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kollu Ravindra has asserted that the ruling NDA coalition is committed to guaranteeing over 40 percent political representation for BC candidates in the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing mediapersons at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, the Minister stated that while the legendary NT Rama Rao laid the foundation for BC political empowerment and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu subsequently enhanced local body reservations to 34 percent in 1996, the YSRCP government engineered proxy legal battles during the 2020–21 local polls to slash the quota down to 24 percent—costing nearly 17,000 BC aspirants their leadership positions.

In order to rectify this historical injustice, the current government constituted a dedicated commission under Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

To comply with Supreme Court mandates capping total reservations at 50 percent, statutory BC reservations have been fixed across various tiers—ranging from 23.08% for Zilla Parishad Chairpersons to 35.29% for Mayors. To bridge the statutory gap, the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance will allocate additional party tickets to ensure total BC representation comfortably exceeds 40 percent.

Highlighting socio-economic welfare, Minister Ravindra outlined targeted welfare schemes, including a 32 percent allocation for the Vaddera community in public construction contracts, 10 percent reservation for toddy tappers in state liquor outlets, and 200 units of free power alongside direct financial assistance for handloom weavers and Nayee Brahmins.

He announced the scrapping of controversial GO 217 to restore traditional rights to fishermen alongside rolling out the Matsyakara Seva scheme with `400 crore in aid.

The Minister said that a dedicated BC Protection Act will soon be introduced to safeguard BC leaders from political persecution.