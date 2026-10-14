Three-day Kottammathalli Jatara begins in AP

SRIKAKULAM: The three-day 101st annual Kottammathalli Jatara celebrations began on a grand note at Kotabommali mandal in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

The celebrations opened with spiritual fervour and traditional rituals, drawing thousands of devotees. Officials estimate that above 60,000 devotees will visit the temple this year.

For the third consecutive year, the festival is being celebrated as a state-level event, adding to its cultural and spiritual significance.

On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, along with their families offered silk garments and sarees to the deity and performed special pujas.

The festival grounds turned into a vibrant spiritual hub as devotees participated in large numbers.