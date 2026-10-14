Three-day Kottammathalli Jatara begins in AP

SRIKAKULAM: The three-day 101st annual Kottammathalli Jatara celebrations began on a grand note at Kotabommali mandal in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.
The celebrations opened with spiritual fervour and traditional rituals, drawing thousands of devotees. Officials estimate that above 60,000 devotees will visit the temple this year.
For the third consecutive year, the festival is being celebrated as a state-level event, adding to its cultural and spiritual significance.
On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, along with their families offered silk garments and sarees to the deity and performed special pujas.
The festival grounds turned into a vibrant spiritual hub as devotees participated in large numbers.
Over the next two days, several religious and cultural programmes will continue, showcasing Telugu traditions and heritage.
A special attraction this year is the introduction of helicopter ride tourism.
The service was inaugurated by the ministers and will run for three days, offering devotees and tourists a unique aerial view of the temple and surrounding areas.
A drone show has also been planned to add a modern touch to the celebrations.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “The government goal is to pass on the grandeur of festivals to future generations.”
The Union Minister has noted that development works worth `5 crore are already underway around the temple premises and assured that infrastructure will be further expanded to provide better facilities for devotees visiting the historical temple.