TN CM Vijay pushes for river linking in Naidu meet

VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Chief Ministers C Joseph Vijay met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday and discussed the Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking initiative, water security, inter-state cooperation and issues of common interest.
According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu government, the CM highlighted that TN had limited surface water resources and depended on neighbouring states for more than 30% of its water needs.
He described the Godavari-Cauvery link project as a major long-term opportunity to improve water availability in both the states and called it an initiative that would benefit all southern states by supporting agriculture and improving drinking water security.
Vijay urged Naidu to take forward the proposal and said he had already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Chennai visit on Sunday, to declare the project as one of national importance.
Vijay seeks release of more Krishna water for Chennai
Vijay urged Naidu to take forward the proposal and said he had already requested PM Modi to declare the project as one of national importance, during his Chennai visit on Sunday.
The CMs stated that the project would be a permanent solution to harness several tmcft of floodwaters currently going waste into the sea, which would benefit lakhs of farmers across South India.
The proposed river-linking framework envisions routing Godavari waters to the Krishna river, onward to the Bollapalli reservoir, further to Banakacharla, down to the Pennar river, and subsequently via Kandaleru to the Cauvery river system.
Vijay also sought the release of additional Krishna water for TN, particularly Chennai, during the current water year. He told Naidu that Krishna water supplied through canals was important for Chennai’s drinking water needs.
The combined storage in the city’s five drinking water reservoirs was currently around 35% of their total capacity, according to the state government. During their hour-long discussion at the AP Chief Minister’s camp office, Naidu noted that AP has already released 4.08 tmcft of water to Chennai this year.
He explained that despite reduced Krishna river inflows and seasonal water deficits caused by El Niño impacts, the AP government remains prepared to meet drinking water needs based on live storage availability, prevailing weather conditions, and local need.
Vijay visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers, where he was received with full temple honours.
Vijay seeks more Krishna water to TN
Vijay also sought the release of additional Krishna water for Tamil Nadu. He told his AP counterpart that Krishna water supplied through canals was important for Chennai’s drinking water needs.