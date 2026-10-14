TN CM Vijay pushes for river linking in Naidu meet

VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Chief Ministers C Joseph Vijay met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday and discussed the Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking initiative, water security, inter-state cooperation and issues of common interest.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu government, the CM highlighted that TN had limited surface water resources and depended on neighbouring states for more than 30% of its water needs.

He described the Godavari-Cauvery link project as a major long-term opportunity to improve water availability in both the states and called it an initiative that would benefit all southern states by supporting agriculture and improving drinking water security.

Vijay urged Naidu to take forward the proposal and said he had already requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Chennai visit on Sunday, to declare the project as one of national importance.

Vijay seeks release of more Krishna water for Chennai

Vijay urged Naidu to take forward the proposal and said he had already requested PM Modi to declare the project as one of national importance, during his Chennai visit on Sunday.

The CMs stated that the project would be a permanent solution to harness several tmcft of floodwaters currently going waste into the sea, which would benefit lakhs of farmers across South India.