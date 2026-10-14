TN CM Vijay’s arrival, patriotic and devotional acts energise Vijayawada Utsav

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 drew large crowds to Punnami Ghat on Tuesday, the third day of the festival, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s arrival and a series of patriotic, classical and devotional performances.

Vijay’s arrival sparked excitement among the crowd, with people waving at him and holding placards bearing his name. His presence added to the evening’s enthusiasm as admirers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

The Vikas Dream Team presented a high-energy patriotic performance featuring powerful movements and stirring sequences, drawing an enthusiastic response from the audience.

A classical performance inspired by *Kantara* offered a contrasting experience, combining traditional elements, mysticism and expressive movements in a dramatic presentation.

Devotion took centre stage when Miracle on Wheels presented the ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram.’ The performance combined rhythm, movement and verses dedicated to Lord Shiva, captivating spectators.

The mix of Vijay’s appearance and patriotic, classical and devotional performances added to the festive atmosphere on the third day of Vijayawada Utsav.