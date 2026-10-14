TTD seeks clarity from Karnataka on Tirumala property transfer

TIRUMALA: Taking a firm stance against the unilateral transfer of pilgrim amenities at Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer M Ravichandra has officially written to the Government of Karnataka, seeking immediate clarification and full disclosure regarding an alleged Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Karnataka State Endowment (Muzrai) Department and the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to hand over temple-leased land and guest houses to tourism wing.

In the high-level communication addressed to top administrative authorities in Karnataka, the TTD EO emphasised that any operational, structural, or administrative transition involving properties within the sacred precinct requires mandatory prior consultation with and approval from the temple trust.

The TTD noted that the historical legacy of Kannada rulers and State leaders in supporting temple customs has always been deeply rooted in devotion—a tradition the TTD continues to safeguard with utmost reverence.

The formal intervention was set in motion following severe administrative tension and operational disruption at the Karnataka State Choultry (Pravasi Soudha) premises atop the holy hills. A visiting delegation of officials from the KSTDC arrived unannounced at the guest house, and attempted a physical takeover of room allotment systems, front-desk operations, and administrative controls.

Citing a 30-year lease agreement signed between the Karnataka Muzrai Department and the KSTDC, the visiting team directed the existing workforce to surrender operational authority immediately, declaring that all guest accommodations would henceforth be managed exclusively by tourism officials.

The sudden directive sparked widespread panic among both permanent and contract workers, who gathered at the reception area to demand explicit guarantees regarding their job security, service placement, and employment conditions. The operational standoff threatened pilgrim services.

Stepping in to restore order, the TTD formally escalated the administrative dispute to the highest echelons of the Karnataka government.