Women’s wing of AP JAC Amaravati to hold state-level meet

VIJAYAWADA: Announcing the completion of its initial three-year tenure, the women’s wing of AP JAC Amaravati will host a state-level Women’s Convention (Mahila Sadasu) in Vijayawada.

During the convention, a new State Executive Committee for the 2026–2029 term will be formally announced with the approval of representatives from all 28 districts. In a joint press statement issued on Tuesday, AP JAC Amaravati State Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Women’s Wing State Chairperson Pare Lakshmi, Secretary General Ponnuru Vijayalakshmi, and General Secretary Palisetti Damodar Rao highlighted the increasing representation of women in government services— noting that women constitute over 50% of employees in Village and Ward Secretariats.

AP JAC Amaravati pioneered a dedicated three-tier structure across division, district, and state levels to safeguard female workforce rights. The leadership credited active female participation in recent agitations for key administrat ive and financial breakthroughs, including orders granting flexible utilization of Child Care Leave (CCL) across total service, five days of special leave, dedicated permissions for Women’s Day celebrations, release of two Dearness Allowance (DA ) installments, and constitution of 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).