YSRCP names YS Prameelamma for Pulivendula municipal polls amid keen TDP contest

KADAPA: The YSR Congress Party has named former Pulivendula Municipal Chairperson YS Prameelamma as its candidate for the forthcoming municipal elections, setting up a keen contest with the TDP in the YS family’s stronghold.
Prameelamma, wife of former vice‑chairman YS Manohar Reddy, was chosen after the chairperson’s post was reserved for a woman under the general category.
The party aims to retain control of the municipality after its defeat in the Pulivendula Rural ZPTC by‑election last August.
Announcing the decision, YSRCP leaders Manohar Reddy and YS Madhusudhan Reddy appealed to voters to back Prameelamma, citing extensive development works in the town and initiatives by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Pulivendula municipality has 40 wards and has long remained under the YS family’s influence. The party’s defeat in the ZPTC by‑poll, where TDP’s M Latha Reddy beat YSRCP’s Tummala Hemanth Reddy, was seen as a prestige setback.
Against this backdrop, Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly urged his uncle Manohar Reddy to contest if the post was open. With the seat reserved for a woman, the family opted for Prameelamma, banking on her experience and rapport with voters.
Meanwhile, TDP in‑charge BTech Ravi is working to field a strong woman candidate, hoping to replicate his wife’s success in the ZPTC poll. The municipal elections are expected to test the strength of both YSRCP and NDA in Pulivendula