YSRCP names YS Prameelamma for Pulivendula municipal polls amid keen TDP contest

KADAPA: The YSR Congress Party has named former Pulivendula Municipal Chairperson YS Prameelamma as its candidate for the forthcoming municipal elections, setting up a keen contest with the TDP in the YS family’s stronghold.

Prameelamma, wife of former vice‑chairman YS Manohar Reddy, was chosen after the chairperson’s post was reserved for a woman under the general category.

The party aims to retain control of the municipality after its defeat in the Pulivendula Rural ZPTC by‑election last August.

Announcing the decision, YSRCP leaders Manohar Reddy and YS Madhusudhan Reddy appealed to voters to back Prameelamma, citing extensive development works in the town and initiatives by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.