Andhra Pradesh: 100 Urban Local Bodies to go to polls on Oct 28

VIJAYAWADA: Setting the stage for civic polls, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) on Wednesday issued the election notification and schedule for 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), alongside the roadmap for upcoming elections to MPTCs, ZPTCs, and Gram Panchayats. With the issuance of the notification, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect across the State.

Addressing a media conference, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha announced that elections will be conducted for 100 Urban Local Bodies, comprising 13 municipal corporations—Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur—as well as 77 municipalities and 10 nagar panchayats.

According to the official schedule released by the election commission, polling across all 100 Urban Local Bodies will take place on October 28. The counting of votes and announcement of election results will follow on October 30, the Election Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, elections for 23 other Urban Local Bodies remain temporarily deferred due to legal issues.