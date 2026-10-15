Andhra Pradesh: International team reviews ECRF dam works

VIJAYAWADA: An international panel of dam safety and engineering experts commenced its eighth multi-day technical review of the Polavaram Irrigation Project on Wednesday, evaluating physical progress and structural execution across the Earth-Cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam.

The four-member international panel—comprising Richard Donnelly, Gianfranco Di Cicco, Sean Hinchberger, and David Paul—inspected ongoing embankment and foundation works across Gap-1 and Gap-2 of the ECRF dam, later surveying the execution landscape from the G Hill Viewpoint.

Officials from the AP Water Resources Department and executing agency Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) presented reports detailing completed components and active engineering modules.

Prior to the site inspection, a joint review meeting was held at the Polavaram project office, chaired by Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Vohra.

State water resources officials and MEIL representatives briefed the international delegation and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on the implementation status of technical recommendations issued during expert visits.

Following the initial field assessment and technical presentations, the expert panel expressed satisfaction with pace and quality of construction.

The delegation includes senior central officials, including Central Water Commission (CWC) Designs Division Chief Engineer Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, PPA Member-Secretary M Raghuram, and National Water System Director Panneer Selvam, along with scientists from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) and representatives from project consultant WAPCOS.

The technical assessment, which follows the panel’s previous visit in May 2026, will continue through October 17.

Over the next three days, the gloabal experts, alongside Central Water Commission and PPA officials, will conduct further field reviews and technical sessions to finalise actionable guidelines for upcoming dam construction phases.