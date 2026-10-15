Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project records 90.1% physical growth

VIJAYAWADA: Achieving a major milestone in multi-purpose river valley development, the Polavaram Irrigation Project has recorded 90.1% physical progress in its overall execution, while the fiscal progress of Phase I reached 78% as of September 2026.

According to an official review presentation prepared for the high-level meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on October 12, major headworks and critical conveyances have entered their final stages.

The spillway, main dam in Gap III, diaphragm walls in Gaps I and II, upstream and downstream cofferdams, upstream cofferdam buttress, and the Right Main Canal have been fully completed. Civil works have recorded 88 per cent financial progress, while land acquisition stands at 95.6%. However, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) progress currently stands at 51.9%, remaining a key focus area for timely project completion.

The financial outlay highlights sustained backing from the Union Government following the approval of the revised Phase I cost of Rs 30,436.95 crore by the Union Cabinet on August 28, 2024.

The Centre has released Rs 23,485.31 crore towards project execution since April 1, 2014, including an advance grant of Rs 7,862.93 crore sanctioned for 2024–25 and 2025–26 to fast-track construction activities.

Under the time-bound action plan drawn up for 2026–27, all primary project connectivities are scheduled for completion by December 2026. Embankment works for the Earth-cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam in Gap I are targeted for completion by March 2027, while Gap II embankment works, along with miscellaneous infrastructure including the SCADA control building, electrical substations, access roads, and slope protection works, are set for completion by June 2027.