Andhra Pradesh: President Murmu to inaugurate SARAS Mela today

VIJAYAWADA: In a major milestone for women’s empowerment and rural entrepreneurship, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the National Saras Ajeevika Mela 2026 at Punnami Ghat along the banks of the Krishna River in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Organised through an initiative led by Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, this marks the first time that the prestigious national-level fair is being held outside the Delhi-NCR region.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Governor S Abdul Nazeer, transforming the waterfront into a cultural showcase representing artisans in country.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) in collaboration with the AP Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), the mela brings together 1,000 women entrepreneurs, known as ‘Lakhpati Didis’, representing 34 States and Union Territories.

Over 650 stalls have been established at Punnami Ghat to display traditional handlooms, handicrafts, organic food items, and home appliances.

The President and the Union Minister will launch the ‘Lakhpati Didi Compendium’ and the ‘Saras Shakti’ mobile application, alongside the screening of a documentary highlighting the national mission to create six crore Lakhpati Didis.

The President is scheduled to tour the exhibition stalls, interact directly with the artisans, and share a meal with Lakhpati Didis. The Union Minister urged citizens to support local entrepreneurs, reinforcing the national vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.