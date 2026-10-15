Andhra Pradesh: Sajjala asks observers to stay in field

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy directed Parliament and Assembly constituency observers to remain in the field until the local body election process is completed and ensure full support to party candidates from nominations to polling and counting.

Addressing a teleconference with observers and coordination teams, he said the compressed election schedule requires candidate selection, documentation, nominations and campaign preparations to proceed simultaneously. As directed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, no local body seat should go uncontested due to the absence of a YSRCP candidate.

Observers must remain available round-the-clock for the next 15 to 20 days, resolve coordination issues and connect candidates with legal, media, digital and organisational teams. Sajjala further said the candidates should apply immediately for caste certificates, No-Dues certificates and other mandatory documents.