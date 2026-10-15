EC revises timeline for SIR of electoral rolls in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the timeline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, extending the date for the final publication of the electoral roll to October 30, 2026.

According to an official communication sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh by ECI Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar, the deadline for the issuance of notices as well as the processing and disposal of claims and objections has been extended from October 10 to October 22, 2026.

Under the revised framework, all pending claims and objections received on or before September 10, 2026, alongside applications submitted up to October 12, 2026, will be processed and disposed of by October 22.