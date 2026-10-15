Indrakeeladri Hill reverberates with the chants of ‘Jai Durga’

VIJAYAWADA: More than 90,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri till 8 pm on Wednesday, the fourth day of the ongoing annual Dasara festivities. Officials expected the footfall to cross one lakh by the end of the day.
The presiding deity Kanaka Durga appeared as Sri Mahachandi Devi, with devotees thronging the temple since morning. Special arrangements were made to manage the rush, while chants of ‘Jai Durga’ reverberated across Indrakeeladri.
Priests explained that Sri Mahachandi represents the combined powers of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali and Mahasaraswati, embodying the divine feminine energy to defeat evil and protect the virtuous. Worshipping the goddess is believed to bring knowledge, fame and prosperity, fulfil wishes and turn adversaries into friends.
Meanwhile, the traditional chariot procession of the presiding deities, Sri Durga and Sri Malleswara Swamy, was held on Wednesday evening as part of the festivities. Priests performed special rituals and offered harathi to the festival deities at the Malleswara Swamy temple premises before temple executive officer VK Seena Naik launched the procession by breaking a coconut.
The decorated chariot, adorned with lights and fragrant flower garlands, moved through the streets amid devotional music, including traditional instrumental performances, Kerala percussion and saxophone melodies. Women devotees performing kolatam and artists presenting the folk form of Garaga dance were among the major attractions.
Thousands of devotees gathered along the route to offer coconuts and camphor harathi to the deities. The procession returned to Indrakeeladri, where priests performed special rituals and offered mangala harathi near the temple’s entrance. Devotees believe witnessing the divine procession during Navaratri brings peace and prosperity.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta also visited the temple and said the police had made comprehensive arrangements for the celebrations. He said technology and artificial intelligence were being used to strengthen security and ensure devotees faced no inconvenience.
As many as 750 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from NTR district assisted devotees on the fourth day. Another 100 volunteers provided services at the Saras Mela. They distributed annaprasadam, buttermilk and assist persons with disabilities.