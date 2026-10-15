Indrakeeladri Hill reverberates with the chants of ‘Jai Durga’

VIJAYAWADA: More than 90,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri till 8 pm on Wednesday, the fourth day of the ongoing annual Dasara festivities. Officials expected the footfall to cross one lakh by the end of the day.

The presiding deity Kanaka Durga appeared as Sri Mahachandi Devi, with devotees thronging the temple since morning. Special arrangements were made to manage the rush, while chants of ‘Jai Durga’ reverberated across Indrakeeladri.

Priests explained that Sri Mahachandi represents the combined powers of Mahalakshmi, Mahakali and Mahasaraswati, embodying the divine feminine energy to defeat evil and protect the virtuous. Worshipping the goddess is believed to bring knowledge, fame and prosperity, fulfil wishes and turn adversaries into friends.

Meanwhile, the traditional chariot procession of the presiding deities, Sri Durga and Sri Malleswara Swamy, was held on Wednesday evening as part of the festivities. Priests performed special rituals and offered harathi to the festival deities at the Malleswara Swamy temple premises before temple executive officer VK Seena Naik launched the procession by breaking a coconut.