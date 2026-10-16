Andhra Natyam, folk arts a big draw at Vijayawada Utsav

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Natyam, devotional performances and folk arts marked the fifth day of Vijayawada Utsav Season 2 on Thursday, showcasing different facets of India’s cultural heritage.

The Andhra Natyam performance drew attention for its graceful movements and precision.

The Shiv-Parvati act was another highlight, with artists portraying the divine couple through expressive gestures and coordinated movements.

The folk performances offered a different kind of energy, taking the audience closer to the traditions that continue to shape India’s cultural identity.

Through their music, rhythms and movements, the artists reflected the richness of folk arts and their enduring place in celebrations across the country.

Women from Mahila Nadha Swaram took centre stage with their instruments, highlighting the talent of women instrumentalists and adding a distinctive dimension to the evening’s programme.

Across the evening, the audience remained engrossed in the performances, with many appearing completely immersed in the music and dance unfolding before them.