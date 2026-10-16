CM Naidu calls upon SHGs to build global brands

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Andhra Pradesh’s self-help groups (SHGs) into business enterprises and global brands, announcing that the newly introduced ‘Swayam AP’ brand would help rural women market their products nationally and internationally. He said the government was committed to transforming women from beneficiaries of welfare schemes into wealth creators, with one lakh SHG members having become women entrepreneurs in the past year and another five lakh to be equipped for entrepreneurship.

Addressing the inaugural function of the National SARAS Mela-2026 in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said the 14-day event should serve as a launchpad for sustainable business opportunities rather than remain a temporary exhibition. With 650 self-help groups participating, the mela would help women exchange experiences, showcase their products, learn from success stories and explore new markets, he said.

He thanked the President for inaugurating the mela and said holding it during the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations had added to Vijayawada’s festive atmosphere. Describing Murmu’s life as an inspiration to women and girls, he noted that she had risen from a humble background in a remote tribal region to the country’s highest constitutional office through determination and courage.