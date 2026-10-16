CM Naidu calls upon SHGs to build global brands

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Andhra Pradesh’s self-help groups (SHGs) into business enterprises and global brands, announcing that the newly introduced ‘Swayam AP’ brand would help rural women market their products nationally and internationally. He said the government was committed to transforming women from beneficiaries of welfare schemes into wealth creators, with one lakh SHG members having become women entrepreneurs in the past year and another five lakh to be equipped for entrepreneurship.
Addressing the inaugural function of the National SARAS Mela-2026 in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said the 14-day event should serve as a launchpad for sustainable business opportunities rather than remain a temporary exhibition. With 650 self-help groups participating, the mela would help women exchange experiences, showcase their products, learn from success stories and explore new markets, he said.
He thanked the President for inaugurating the mela and said holding it during the Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations had added to Vijayawada’s festive atmosphere. Describing Murmu’s life as an inspiration to women and girls, he noted that she had risen from a humble background in a remote tribal region to the country’s highest constitutional office through determination and courage.
SHGs record Rs 69,000 cr turnover
Andhra Pradesh has 11 lakh self-help groups with 1.10 crore members, collectively recording a turnover of Rs 69,000 crore, the Chief Minister said. Products made by SHGs in the State were reaching 3.5 crore people, reflecting the growing economic strength of women’s collectives.
Recalling the role of the Velugu programme in encouraging women towards wealth creation, he said SHGs had evolved from savings groups into business enterprises. He wanted them to grow into internationally recognised brands and urged women to move from seeking jobs to creating employment for others.
The government would market rural women’s products under the ‘Swayam AP’ brand through e-commerce and online shopping platforms. Women should also use WhatsApp, Instagram and other digital platforms to expand their customer base, while stronger supply chains would help their products reach markets across India and abroad, he said.
Every village to become an employment hub
The government was combining welfare with measures to promote women’s financial independence, Chandrababu said. Thalliki Vandanam supported children’s education, the Deepam scheme reduced household expenses, and women had undertaken 100 crore journeys under the Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme. The government was also extending benefits, including house-site pattas in women’s names.
He said every self-help group should become an economic force, every woman an entrepreneur and every village an employment hub.
Women’s empowerment was essential to achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra, he said.