CM Naidu to offer silk robes on Moola Nakshatram

VIJAYAWADA: More than one lakh devotees visited the Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, the fourth day of the annual Dasara festivities, when the presiding deity was adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi.

A total of 1,02,235 devotees had darshan of the goddess by 9 pm. With Moola Nakshatram falling on Friday, the temple authorities and district administration have made elaborate arrangements to manage an expected rush of 2.5 lakh to three lakh devotees.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family members, will offer silk robes to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu and Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan reviewed the arrangements at the command control centre near the temple on Thursday.

He said 450 CCTV cameras had been installed to monitor the movement of devotees round the clock through an advanced command control centre. Drinking water, buttermilk, biscuits and annaprasadam have been arranged at holding points and along queue lines.