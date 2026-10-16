EAGLE, ANTF join hands to curb drug trafficking

VIJAYAWADA: Tamil Nadu’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Andhra Pradesh’s Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) wing have decided to strengthen coordination to dismantle interstate drug trafficking networks through intelligence sharing, joint operations and technology-driven surveillance.

A high-level coordination meeting was held in Mangalagiri on Thursday under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Crime Branch and ANTF chief A Saravana Sundar and EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna.

The meeting discussed drug trafficking routes, vulnerable hotspots, border surveillance, monitoring of railway and road networks, intelligence exchange, coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and measures to prevent pharmaceutical drug misuse.

Saravana Sundar appreciated EAGLE’s intelligence-based enforcement, use of modern technology and social media campaigns to create awareness among young people.

He said Tamil Nadu ANTF would explore adopting similar practices. Andhra Pradesh officials reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against drug-related activities, covering cultivation, consumption, trafficking, supply and financing. EAGLE follows a four-pronged strategy encompassing enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation and coordination.

The 24-hour toll-free helpline 1972 encourages citizens to share information anonymously. Officials also highlighted awareness programmes in educational institutions, rehabilitation initiatives and surveillance of drug trafficking routes.