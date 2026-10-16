Four arrested for Rs 8.56 crore fund swindle in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Jammalamadugu police arrested four persons on Thursday in connection with the alleged misappropriation of government funds worth Rs 8.56 crore in the Panchayat Raj division office.

The alleged financial irregularities came to light during a departmental inquiry into government fund transactions between July 1, 2022, and May 31, 2025. According to the inquiry report, officials found discrepancies in cash books, vouchers and other records.

Preliminary findings indicated that funds meant for payments related to government works had allegedly been transferred to bank accounts unrelated to the works. Based on a complaint lodged by Jammalamadugu Panchayat Raj Division Executive Engineer K Sitarama Mohan Rao, police registered a case at Jammalamadugu police station on September 25, 2026, under Section 316(5) read with Section 3(5) of the BNS. Senior government officials and Kadapa District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath directed the investigation.

The arrested persons are Meesaragandla Shyam Sundar Raju (64), a retired executive engineer who resides in Bengaluru, Karnataka; Guruvugari Sudhakar (58), a divisional accounts officer in Pulivendula; Gokula Yadartha Bhaskar (41), a typist in Jammalamadugu; and Jammalamadugu Shahir Hussain (35), an outsourcing computer operator in Proddatur.

Police arrested the four accused at Railway Station Cross on the Jammalamadugu-Tadipatri bypass road on October 15 after gathering evidence.

As part of the probe, police questioned the officials and examined inquiry reports, government memoranda, bank statements and details.

They seized bank records relating to suspicious transactions and began collecting further information from the bank officials concerned. Police are conducting a detailed investigation.